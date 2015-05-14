13 people who got fired over a single Instagram post

Wade Groom, an ex-sales clerk at Lacoste's flagship store in Midtown Manhattan, became the brand's top salesperson in just 3 months. In his biggest week, he sold almost $US40,000 worth of merchandise, according to the Gothamist.

But that only translated to a salary of $US1,500 a week, which wasn't enough for him to support his family in New York City.

Frustrated, Groom took it to Instagram and posted a photo of his paycheck, with the caption: 'Paycheck. Still silly to me. Ever since I was a kid I've thought it was completely insane that we have to work all our lives. I still feel that way. Especially when it's only enough to live in a third world apartment with sh---y everything. Which for some reason in NYC is OK. Anywhere else only trailer trash live this way. I'm done with it.'

Two weeks later, he received a call from the corporate office who told him that the image somehow made it all the way to company HQ, and that it 'infringes our confidentiality agreement,' and soon, was fired from his job.