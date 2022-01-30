More than a dozen, including a 2-year-old, hospitalized after breathing ‘life-threatening levels’ of carbon monoxide at Ohio hotel swimming pool: authorities

The Hampton Inn in Marysville, Ohio, in July 2018. Google Maps

Thirteen people were hospitalized after being exposed to carbon monoxide on Saturday.

The incident happened at Hampton Inn in Maryville, Ohio.

Police received calls that people experienced “dizziness and a burning in their throat.”

More than a dozen people, including a 2-year-old, were hospitalized after exposure to “life-threatening levels” of carbon monoxide at an Ohio hotel on Saturday, authorities said.

The incident happened in the pool area at Hampton Inn in Marysville, Ohio. Guests were evacuated from the building after police were notified that a child was unconscious, CNN reported.

Local police received multiple calls, with some describing experiencing “dizziness and a burning in their throat,” Police Chief Tony Brooks told the outlet.

Brooks told Insider he had no updates to share on Sunday afternoon.

“We did have life-threatening levels of carbon monoxide in the pool area of the hotel and we transported several people to local hospitals,” Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley told CNN, adding an investigation is underway.

According to the report, nine victims were transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. The four other people hospitalized took themselves to the hospital for treatment.

Two others were not sent to the hospital and were evaluated at the scene. In a statement to ABC News, a spokesperson for Hampton Inn Marysville said the hotel was “fully cooperating with the local authorities as they investigate this incident.”

As Insider previously reported, weakness, dizziness, visual disturbances, confusion, and nausea are common symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure.