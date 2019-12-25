13 once-beloved companies that disappeared in the past decade

Fabiana Buontempo, Abby Narishkin, Irene Kim
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Henri BendelHenri Bendel is one of the many retail stores that closed in 2019.

As a result of stagnating sales, dwindling foot traffic, and consumers’ tastes in food changing within the last decade, brands of all kinds have had to close their doors.

APThe last decade was full of brand closures.

Some brands and restaurant chains have gone bankrupt over the last 10 years causing them to shut down, while the future of others still remains unclear.

APMany companies have gone bankrupt in the past decade.

Airline, Wow Air, known for its cheap flights from the United States to Europe, ceased operations in 2019.

Courtesy of WOW AirWow Air ceased operations in 2019.

The budget airline struggled with profitability, likely because of a combination of rising fuel costs and a decrease in tourist visits to Iceland in recent years.

WOW AirWow Air has seen better days.

In March 2019, Wow Air suddenly announced that it was ceasing all operations, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

WOW AirWow Air’s closure this year left passengers stranded.

Iconic luxury brand, Henri Bendel, closed its doors for good in 2019.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Henri BendelHenri Bendel was a New York City staple.

Henri Bendel founded his namesake store in 1895, and the brand became a pioneer in the world of luxury fashion. By 1985, the brand was acquired by L Brands.

Business Insider/Jessica TylerHenri Bendel was a more than 100-year-old business.

After a decline in sales and not staying relevant to customer needs, L Brands announced in 2018 it would be closing the brand including all 23 Henri Bendel stores.

Timothy A. Clary/Getty ImagesAn empty Henri Bendel store.

The beloved accessories chain, Charming Charlie, also went bankrupt in 2019.

Mike Mozart/FlickrCharming Charlie was a popular accessories store in the 2000s.

In 2017, the brand’s CFO blamed the “continuing decline of physical consumer traffic,” as the reason why Charming Charlie needed to file for bankruptcy and close its stores.

Mike Mozart/FlickrThe brand was lacking foot traffic in its stores.

The brand first went bankrupt in 2018 but had to file again in 2019 and close all of its 261 stores across 38 states.

Kzoo Cowboy/FlickrCharming Charlie filed bankruptcy twice and officially in 2019.

Payless ShoeSource disappeared in 2019.

NurPhoto/Contributor/Getty ImagesPayless has gone bankrupt.

Payless was once the largest family-owned footwear chain in the United States, and the company peaked in the 1990s, selling 250 million shoes a year.

Although Payless shoes were discounted compared to other retailers, the company didn’t count on competition from retailers like Target and Walmart, which quickly rose in popularity throughout the 2000s.

Carlo Allegri/ReutersTarget and Walmart became major competition for Payless.

Finally, in 2017, Payless officially filed for bankruptcy. Then two years later, the company filed for bankruptcy again and announced that it would close all of its stores for good.

ReutersThe brand filed for bankruptcy twice in two years.

Alta Motors was an electric motorcycle maker.

Aaron Brown/Business InsiderAlta Motors cofounder and CEO Marc Fenigstein stands next to the Redshift SM and MX electric motorcycles.

Although it raised money from investors such as Tesla cofounders, Marc Tarpenning and Martin Eberhard, the company was unable to sustain itself.

Alta MotorsAlta Motors couldn’t sustain itself.

Gymboree, the popular high-end children’s clothing brand, filed for bankruptcy and closed its stores in 2017.

GTD Aquitaine/Wikimedia CommonsGymboree was a popular store before it went bankrupt in 2017.

After a private equity firm bought Gymboree for $US1.8 billion, the brand opened 400 stores overseas. But the rapid expansion wasn’t sustainable.

APThe rapid expansion was too much for the brand to handle.

Gymboree eventually filed for bankruptcy in June 2017 and closed 375 stores.

Beloved toy store, Toys R Us, filed for bankruptcy in 2017.

AP/Julio CortezToys R Us was a beloved toy brand.

Toys R Us began as a single store in 1948 and at its peak, controlled a quarter of the global toy market. During that time the company was selling 18,000 different toys in more than 1,000 stores.

Shoshy Ciment/Business InsiderToys R Us became the go-to store for toys.

A combination of changing taste in toys, a failed buyout, its stores becoming dated, and the eventual rise of e-commerce, caused Toys R Us to struggle.

Andrew Burton/AP PhotoA Toys R Us employee places a receipt in a customer’s bag at a New York location in 2011.

Toys R Us also had growing debt. When it finally declared bankruptcy, the company owed more than $US5 billion.

Shoshy Ciment/Business InsiderToys R Us faced many hardships.

But we haven’t seen the end of Toys R Us just yet. Tru Kids Brands purchased the company’s assets in October 2018 and in November 2019, Toys R Us opened a new retail store in Paramus, New Jersey.

Shoshy Ciment/Business InsiderToys R Us is trying to make a comeback.

Once-beloved restaurant chain, Ruby Tuesday, first closed more than 100 stores in 2016.

Flickr/Mr. Blue MauMauRuby Tuesday was once a booming business.

By 2017, Ruby Tuesday was sold to a private company, NRD Capital, which continued to close restaurants. By the end of the decade, the restaurant shut down around 400 locations due to low sales.

Ruby TuesdayThe chain continued to close locations.

Sporting goods store, Sports Authority, said goodbye to its customers in 2016.

GettySports Authority closed its doors in 2016.

Sports Authority couldn’t keep up with the competition from the higher-end Dick’s Sporting Goods and online purchases made on Amazon, or directly from sports leagues.

Business Insider/Jessica TylerDick’s Sporting Goods was a major competitor of Sports Authority.

In March 2016, Sports Authority filed for bankruptcy and closed all of its stores nationwide.

AP Photo/Richard DrewSports Authority closed its doors in 2016.

A&P, once the largest grocery store chain in the United States, closed its doors for good in 2015.

Chris Hondro/Getty ImagesA&P was a considered the largest grocery store chain.

A&P got pushed out by specialty grocery brands like Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s, which began to dominate the grocery market.

Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesWhole Foods became a major competitor.

Aside from other food retailer competitors, A&P failed to keep up with new trends and it was known to have poor customer service.

Jeff Greenberg/Getty ImagesA&P was falling behind the supermarket pack.

In 2010, the chain filed for bankruptcy, and then again in 2015 before officially closing its doors the same year.

David McNew/Getty ImagesA&P officially closed its stores in 2015.

Beloved restaurant chain, Old Country Buffet, filed for bankruptcy in 2012 for the second time.

Dan R. / Yelp.comOld Country Buffet faced many difficulties staying open.

As a result of the ongoing bankruptcy, the brand closed 81 restaurants throughout the country and now, there are just 18 Old Country Buffet locations remaining.

ShuttershockThere are only 18 Old Country Buffet locations remaining.

Movie rental giant, Blockbuster, closed its doors in 2011.

AP Photo/Ron HeflinBlockbuster was once the go-to movie rental store.

In the early 2000s, with more than 9,000 locations globally, Blockbuster was worth about $US5 billion.

AP Photo/Mark ThiessenBlockbuster was a billion dollar company.

At the brand’s peak in 2004, it employed 60,000 people.

Yelp/Scott K.Blockbuster’s shelves filled with movies.

As popular as it was, a mix of poor leadership and competition from Netflix, Redbox, and on-demand video was a recipe for disaster for Blockbuster.

Tara Walton/Getty ImagesNetflix and Redbox quickly kicked Blockbuster to the curb.

In 2010, Blockbuster filed for bankruptcy with $US1 billion in debt. At the time, it was the last remaining video-rental chain in the United States.

Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images2010 was the year Blockbuster filed for bankruptcy.

In 2011, Dish Network acquired Blockbuster’s remaining assets for about $US320 million, and two years later, Dish began closing all remaining stores in the United States.

Education Images/Getty ImagesDish Network closed all Blockbuster stores.

Borders was a favourite bookstore that closed in 2011.

Joe Raedle / Getty ImagesBorders was a popular bookstore.

Although the bookstore had locations in airports, outlet malls, and shopping plazas, the retailer failed at prioritising its online presence and instead focused on just expanding its stores.

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty ImagesBorders didn’t pay much attention to its competitors.

Borders also didn’t have an e-reader like Barnes & Noble’s Nook or Amazon’s Kindle to keep the company competitive in the digital age.

AmazonBorders couldn’t compete with the other e-readers.

Unable to keep up with competition, Borders eventually filed for bankruptcy and closed permanently in 2011.

LancerE/FlickrBorders eventually closed its doors in 2011.

