13 Of The Best Outdoor Bars In Melbourne To Enjoy On The Weekend

Melbourne is a hub of arts and culture with an eclectic, new-age spirit.



The vibrant city has an endless number of cool bars tucked away down laneways, out of sight up a flight of stairs or perched high upon a rooftop. It’s peppered with drinking spots for every kind of occasion.

Last month we gave you “10 Sydney Rooftop Bars Perfect For Enjoying The Summer Weather“. Here’s the follow-up for Melbourne.

We complied this list from City Of Melbourne‘s website, Concrete Playground and Broadsheet.

So here they are, with the addition of a few “outdoor” venues to mix it up!

Rooftop Bar & Cinema 252 Swanston Street, Melbourne. High up above the city, take in spectacular views of Melbourne and why not catch a movie while you're at it. Rooftop Bar & Cinema Cosied up on a deckchair in the twilight with the cinema screen lighting up against the silhouette of the city and a beer and burger in hand, there is no better way to kick back. Naked In The Sky 285 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy. Before you start to worry what type of bar this is, this Spanish fiesta has nothing to do with taking your clothes. Rather the bar is a sleek, contemporary rooftop terrace with breathtaking views that will sweeten the taste of your exotic Spanish wine. Naked In The Sky Sitting above a pintxos bar, Naked In The Sky is great way to spend an afternoon while you test the extensive range of local, Spanish and Basque beers, wines, Cava and other bubbles. Madame Brussels 59-63 Bourke St, Melbourne. Get ready for the ultimate garden party as you step into a fantasy world decked out with pink walls, garden chaise, white lattice and Astroturf where staff, dressed in tennis whites, serve Pimm’s, punch, rosé and creamy cupcakes all afternoon. Madame Brussels A city favourite, make sure you get there early because a Summer line is guaranteed. Oh and did we mention dogs are welcome -– need we say more? Siglo 161 Spring Street, Melbourne. Need to relax? Siglo is the tranquil, leafy, rooftop terrace to sit back, enjoy a sundowner and take in the city views. Siglo Whie it's not a cheap night out, you certainly get your moneys worth with table service from attentive and knowledgeable staff, an established drinks menu and suave atmosphere. Goldilocks Bar 64 Swanston Street, Melbourne. A newcomer to Melbourne's skyline, Goldilocks offers quality cocktails and delicious tasters that will kick off any night. Goldilocks Bar A secluded hide away, this table-serviced bar makes for the perfect escape, suited to small groups and couples. Bomba 103 Lonsdale Street, Melbourne. The Aylesbury rebranded, Bomba offers Spanish tapas, an exotic selection of beers, ciders, wine and vermouth. Bomba Sitting high on a weather-proof deck with city views, Bomba is the perfect bar to grab a drink all year round. The Emerson 143-145 Commercial Road, South Yarra. Its hard to beat Emerson's sun-drenched deck with its Palm Beach vibe when looking too enjoy a cold one on a slow Summer afternoon. The Emerson So, it doesn't get much simpler -- Grab a drink, pull up a day bed and get set to relax. Wolfs Lair Off Jimmy Watson Lane, Carlton. By far the best kept secret rooftop in Melbourne, Wolfs Lair is decorated with Astroturf, market umbrellas and lanterns with a laid back vibe, perfect for a drink with friends. Wolfs Lair Treat yourself to the selection of fine beers, wines and spirit escaping the hustle and bustle to this concealed rooftop bar. Captain Baxter, The Deck 10/10-18 Jacka Blvd, St Kilda. This elevated beachside lounge begs for you to kick back with a schooner and mellow tunes while you that in the stunning seaside views. Captain Baxter, The Deck The Carlton, Palmz Rooftop 193 Bourke Street, Melbourne. While it take as a few flights of stairs to get there, it is well worth the effort as your met with a tropical island (minus the beach) in the middle of the CBD. The Carlton, Palmz Rooftop After work drinks will feel like a mini getaway, complete with tropical gardens overgrown with bougainvillea, palm trees, bamboo and a thatched hut bar. The Red Hummingbird 246 Russell Street, Melbourne. An oldie but a goodie, The Red Hummingbird is perfect for a chilled out after-work drink sitting in one of its swinging wicker chairs with plush cushions. The Red Hummingbird Escape the daily grind at this sophisticated, charismatic rooftop bar while you watch the metro skyline turn to dusk from the comfort this little haven. The Transit Cocktail Lounge 2 Swanston Street, Melbourne. With some of the best views in Melbourne, The Transit looks over the Yarra and city skyline from its deck, perched high above the Transport Hotel. The Transit Cocktail Lounge With live music and a sophisticated cocktails menu to boot, you can see why this is a popular after-work-drinks venue. Chingon 413 Swan St, Richmond. Sitting high up on a rustic Richmond rooftop, Chingon serves up some awesome Mexican treats and Sangria that have you coming back for more. Chingon Clad with bare brick, candles, fresh flowers and a canopy of fairy lights, Chingon needs to be your next watering hole.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.