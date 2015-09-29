13 of the best looks from last night's Brownlow Medal

Australia’s best Australian Rules footballers were honoured last night at the 2015 Brownlow Medal awards at the Crown Palladium in Melbourne, Australia.

While Fremantle’s Nat Fyfe took out the top gong at the event, three votes ahead of last year’s winner Matt Priddis, the evening’s excitement was stolen by the AFL’s website which posted a pic before voting began of a framed and signed Hawthorn jumper. Read more about that here.

But as always, the frocks and the fashion on the red carpet were a talking point of the evening.

To recap, here are some of the best looks from the event.

Chris Judd, former captain of both the Carlton Football Club and the West Coast Eagles with wife Rebecca Judd. Getty Images. Dayne Beams from the Brisbane Lions with his partner Keely Meehan. Getty Images. Jake Stringer from the Western Bulldogs and partner Abby Gilmore. Getty Images. Travis Cloke of the Magpies and partner Rebeccah Panozza. Getty Images. Gary Ablett of the Suns and his partner Jordan Paplia. Getty Images. Luke Breust of the Hawks and his partner Anthea Pellow. Getty Images. Hawthorn player Cyril Rioli and his wife Shannyn Rioli. Getty Images. Jack Gunston of Hawthorn and his partner Danni Shreeve. Getty Images. Captain of the Carlton Football Club, Marc Murphy and fiance Jessie Habermann. Getty Images. Jessie Hultgren and partner David Armitage of St Kilda. Getty Images. Daniel Rich of the Lions and his wife Lauren Rich. Getty Images. Travis Boak of Port Adelaide and his partner Renee Barendreg. Getty Images. Scott Camporeale of the Crows and his wife Alison Camporeale. Getty Images.

