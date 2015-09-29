13 of the best looks from last night's Brownlow Medal

Australia’s best Australian Rules footballers were honoured last night at the 2015 Brownlow Medal awards at the Crown Palladium in Melbourne, Australia.
While Fremantle’s Nat Fyfe took out the top gong at the event, three votes ahead of last year’s winner Matt Priddis, the evening’s excitement was stolen by the AFL’s website which posted a pic before voting began of a framed and signed Hawthorn jumper. Read more about that here.
But as always, the frocks and the fashion on the red carpet were a talking point of the evening.
To recap, here are some of the best looks from the event.
Chris Judd, former captain of both the Carlton Football Club and the West Coast Eagles with wife Rebecca Judd.
Getty Images.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.