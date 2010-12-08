One-Third Of Super Bowl Ad Slots Filled By Car Companies

Of the 63 ad slots available for next February’s Super Bowl, 20 have been purchased by automobile companies, the most in the game’s history.



The boost is due in large part to the returns of BMW and General Motors to the big game. Mercedes will also be making its Super Bowl ad debut.

Best Buy has also announced that it will make its first appearance in the Super Bowl.

