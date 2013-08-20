China Has Set Some Truly Insane World Records

It’s no secret that China is competitive.

They have the fastest train in the world, a brand founded by the “Steve Jobs of China” that’s actually beating Apple sales in China, not to mention all of their infamous knock-offs: Cities, art, and even famous buildings.

But China has also set some truly bizarre Guinness World Records. From the largest bottle of cooking oil to the most benches held in one man’s mouth, China continues to outdo itself every year.

Here are 13 of the weirdest records China currently holds in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Abby Rogers also contributed to this story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.