China Has Set Some Truly Insane World Records

It’s no secret that China is competitive.
They have the fastest train in the world, a brand founded by the “Steve Jobs of China” that’s actually beating Apple sales in China, not to mention all of their infamous knock-offs: Cities, art, and even famous buildings.
But China has also set some truly bizarre Guinness World Records. From the largest bottle of cooking oil to the most benches held in one man’s mouth, China continues to outdo itself every year.
Here are 13 of the weirdest records China currently holds in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Wang Weibao set the record for longest duration balancing on four fingers at 19.23 seconds. Here he is warming up before setting the record in November 2008.
The record for most benches held between the teeth is 17 and was accomplished by Huang Changzhun on August 2011. The benches were all pre-stacked, and Changzhun balanced them for 10 seconds in his mouth.
Wei Shengchu holds the record for most needles on the head with 2,009. The number of needles corresponds to the date he set the record in Milan -- April 11, 2009.
The record for world's longest documented hair still belong to Xie Qiuping whose hair measured 18 feet and 5.54 inches when it was last measured in May of 2004. She has been growing out her hair since 1973 when she was 13.
The longest time balancing a board holding a full glass of wine on the forehead is 1 hour and 8 minutes. The record was set by Tang Guoai in Beijing in December of 2006.
1,085 participants in Huludao City, Liaoning in China set the record for the largest bikini parade in 2012. It was just over a mile long with women aged between 6 years old to 60 participating.
Jin Songhao set the Guinness World Record for the longest time spent in direct full body contact with snow in January 2011. His time was 46 minutes and seven seconds.
The largest bottle of cooking oil measured 16 feet and 8 inches tall and contained 706.54 gallons of camellia oil. It set the Guinness World Record in 2009, and weighed approximately 4,800 pounds when empty.
The largest collection of teapots belongs to Tang Yu, who has over 30,000 different teapots that date from the Song Dynasty to modern times. He has been collecting teapots since 1955.
Beekeeper She Ping covered his body with 331,000 bees (or 73 pounds) in April 2012 to break the previous record of 59 pounds of bees.
To set a brand new Guinness World Record for 'the largest jigsaw made of tents,' 900 tents were placed on a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province in China in October 2012 to form a Chinese dragon.
1,039 people walked backwards on June 10, 2012 to set the record for 'largest backwards walk.' It took place in Shanghai and was organised by Infinitus Company Ltd.
And the record for largest sculpture made from lanterns was set in Beijing in January 2012. It measured 128 feet by 43 feet, and was created by Pampers Brand, Procter & Gamble.
