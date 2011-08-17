13% Of Cell Phone Users Fake Calls To Avoid People

Photo: Flickr/ D. Sharon Pruitt

Ever pretend you’re talking on the phone to avoid interacting with people around you? You’re not alone.About 13 per cent of mobile phone users are guilty of conducting fake conversations to get out of real conversations, according to a new study from the Pew Research centre’s Internet & American Life Project.



In a nationally representative telephone survey of nearly 2,300 American adults — with a margin of error of 2 per cent — people confessed that they used their mobile devices as a way to show they don’t want to be bothered.

The report found that American adults also rely on mobile phones when they are bored, with about 42 per cent turning to their devices for entertainment during downtime.

Text messaging and picture-taking continue to top the list of ways that Americans use mobile phones — three-quarters of all cell owners (73 per cent) use their phones for each of these purposes. Other relatively common activities include sending photos or videos to others (54 per cent of cell owners do this), as well as accessing the Internet (44 per cent).

Although 83 per cent of American adults own some kind of mobile phone, one-third of American adults (35 per cent) own a smartphone, the report noted.

