13 Exclusive Clubs For The Next Generation Of New York Socialites

If you're a cool, rich, artsy New Yorker, Norwood Club might be for you.

The exclusive club opened its doors in 2007 at 241 West 14th Street. Membership is more based on who you know and how important you are, and attracts an international, art-centric crowd. Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen were rumoured to be members.

The clubhouse doubles as a nightclub and houses a restaurant, three lounge bars, a 45-seat screening room and event space, as well as a private dining room for up to 24 people. There's also a walled garden.

If you plan to apply, brush up on your art knowledge. Some questions from the application include, 'What is your involvement with the Creative Arts?' and 'Who would you most like to collaborate with?'

Cost: $US1,000 annually with dues of $US750