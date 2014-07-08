13 Exclusive Clubs For The Next Generation Of New York Socialites

New York’s elite have long belonged to exclusive and closely guarded social clubs.
But a new generation of social clubs has cropped up to replace stuffy mainstays like the Metropolitan Club and the University Club, and young people are flocking to them.
From clubs centered on shared interests to social societies, these are the best private clubs in New York City for the young and fabulous.
If you're a cool, rich, artsy New Yorker, Norwood Club might be for you.
The exclusive club opened its doors in 2007 at 241 West 14th Street. Membership is more based on who you know and how important you are, and attracts an international, art-centric crowd. Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen were rumoured to be members.
The clubhouse doubles as a nightclub and houses a restaurant, three lounge bars, a 45-seat screening room and event space, as well as a private dining room for up to 24 people. There's also a walled garden.
If you plan to apply, brush up on your art knowledge. Some questions from the application include, 'What is your involvement with the Creative Arts?' and 'Who would you most like to collaborate with?'
Cost: $US1,000 annually with dues of $US750
Although not limited to NYC, FoundersCard boasts a global membership of over 15,000 entrepreneurs.
In addition to a shiny card, the club hosts networking events in cities around the globe and offers deals from airlines and hotels like Virgin Atlantic and St. Regis.
FoundersCard says its members range from first-time entrepreneurs to the world's best-known innovators.
Cost: $US495 annually with a $US65 one-time fee
Unlike most of the other social clubs, Montauk Club doesn't seem to take itself too seriously.
The club, which has been around since 1889, is an anti-elitist community that organizes a variety of events including monthly book, beer, and wine clubs, talks by locals authors, jazz shows, and themed cocktail parties.
Members can use the 19th-century Park Slope clubhouse at any time for personal or professional reasons.
As the club's website says with a wink: '... by far our largest contingent is members under the age of 35. The majority of our under 35s are unmarried -- and in keeping with Brooklyn's reputation -- good looking.'
Cost: $US350 annually if you're under 35
Probably most recognisable on the list, Soho House originated in London and was brought to NYC in 2003. The media and entertainment-centric club is famous for 'purging' its members to retain its 'exclusive' status.
The Meatpacking District clubhouse is home to a 24-room hotel and has a screening room, library, spa, and dining room.
Perhaps the biggest perk is the rooftop pool, with views of the West Village.
Cost: Anywhere from $US900 to $US2,400 annually
Only in the East Village would you find an exclusive club for dogs. Ruff Club's Avenue A location includes an open play area, doggie treats from Bocce's Bakery, and boarding and daycare services.
But the socializing isn't limited to the pups. The club's 150 human members can bring food and booze to the clubhouse and are offered priority admission to social events like happy hours and brunch.
Applicants must submit their pups to a 90-minute screening to test if they're 'properly mannered.'
Cost: $US149 annually, plus boarding
Harvard alums recently launched this updated version of the Harvard Club, New York magazine reports.
Parlor has around 400 members in the fashion, finance, arts, and entertainment industries, who have access to its 5,000-square-foot Soho clubhouse.
In addition to complimentary club dinners, the space turns into a late-night club where members can reserve tables for nightly parties.
To get in, applicants must fill out an online application that asks about your most significant professional accomplishment and how many weeks a year you travel. There is also an in-person interview.
Cost: $US1,500 a year plus a quarterly beverage spend of $US250
P.J. Clarke's, a 130-year-old Midtown restaurant and bar, is already an NYC icon. And the fact that the burger joint recently opened a members-only dining room makes it even more enticing.
Sidecar is located upstairs, through an entrance on 55th Street, and once you're there you'll find artifacts from the Clarke family.
There's no application to this secretive club, but the owners are looking for people 'who understand the value of good old-fashioned conversation and having real face time with friends and colleagues.'
Regulars receive a black, embossed membership card, and wannabe members can apply through email.
Cost: Free
Founded in 2009, The Grace List is a members-only club where each applicant is personally vetted by owner Hattie Grace.
The club's dual missions are social networking and matchmaking, which is achieves by organising extravagant events and trips from yachting in Croatia to cycling in Napa Valley.
The club also rents an annual summer house in the Hamptons and a ski lodge in Colorado. If you're an attractive 'innovators and thinker' in your late 20s to early 40s, you might have a chance of getting in.
Cost: $US1,200 annually
The Yale Club is a private spot at 44th Street and Vanderbilt Avenue for alumni and faculty of Yale, Dartmouth, UVA, or DKE fraternity. The 22-story clubhouse is the largest in the world with 11,000 members.
While it may have an old-school reputation, the elite club draws a young crowd with weekly cocktails for young alumni during the summer and an annual young members' party.
The clubhouse, which was designed in 1915, includes a rooftop terrace, tap room, grill, main bar, and lounge. The 5th and 6th floors contain a gym, squash court, plunge pool, and massage studio.
Dinner Lab is like an updated, ever-evolving supper club that operates in 10 markets, including New York.
The club offer members the chance to 'test drive' meals from acclaimed chefs that could later show up on their restaurant menus.
To join Dinner Lab, members pay annual dues between $US100 and $US175, depending on their home market. Members become eligible to purchase tickets for specific events, which range in price from $US50 to $US95 and include at least five courses and alcohol pairings.
Cost: Up to $US175 annually plus admission to events
What originally began as IvyDate, an elite dating service, has expanded into a social club for New York's young and successful.
You don't have to be an Ivy League alum to join IvyConnect, but you have to be 'open-minded,' 'accepting of different ideas' and 'well-rounded,' co-founder Beri Meric told the New York Post.
The club hosts posh events, workout sessions, and cocktail parties, providing members with romantic and professional opportunities in 50 cities around the globe.
According to a 2013 New York Post story, the club has 3,000 members with an estimated 2,000 on the waiting list. However, they cap their numbers at 10,000 for each city.
Cost: $US500 annually
Young Patrons of Lincoln Center is one club with no vetting process. You just have to be an art enthusiast in your 20s to early 40s who is willing to shell out membership dues.
Members get to see select Lincoln Center performances and attend receptions where they can mingle with the artists. The club also hosts seminars about the performing arts, open rehearsals, and discounted prices to its annual gala and performances.
Cost: $US250 annually
Magnises is a new social networking club for New Yorkers aged 25 to 35.
In addition to owning a West Village townhouse for their 1,200 members to use, the club offers perks at nightclubs, restaurants, and hotels. It also hosts social events in and around New York.
Magnises is looking for members in industries like finance, tech, fashion, and art who want to expand their social circles and try different experiences in New York.
Cost: $US250 annually
