Everything you need to know about the 13 hottest nut butters that are replacing peanut butter in 2016

Peanut butter is far from the only nut butter around in 2016.

Sales in the $1.9 billion peanut butter market dropped 4% in the first eight months of 2015, according to research firm IRI as reported in the Wall Street Journal.

The reason? The rise of options like almond butter, cashew butter, Macadamia nut butter, and hazelnut spread.

With a seemingly endless list of options (anyone care for a coconut almond butter-and-jelly sandwich?), it can be confusing which options are healthy and which are just a trend. Looking at various nut butters’ nutritional information, plus reviews from Serious Eats and Spoon University, we’ve created a handy guide to everything you need to know about some of the hottest butters on the market today.

