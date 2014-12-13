$13 Million In Drugs Were Found After A Car Smash In Sydney

This is what was in the boot. Image: NSW Police.

The driver of a green Toyota Camry sedan ran away after he crashed into two parked cars at Bardwell Park in Sydney overnight.

The police were called who then found two blue ice chests and six plastic buckets filled with vacuum-sealed bags of white powder.

The white powder is still undergoing analysis but first tests show the substance is pseudoephedrine.

The drugs weigh in at 160 kilograms, $13 million worth on the street.

Detectives from St George Local Area Command are investigating and are being assisted by the State Crime Command’s Drug Squad.

They’re seeking the male driver of the Toyota.

