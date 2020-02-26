2 tech founders are selling their $13 million home outside San Francisco that was custom built into the side of a mountain in 2015

Vince Valdes for Sotheby’s International Realty Custom home in Mill Valley.

A married couple of tech founders are selling their Marin County home for $US13 million, Bloomberg reported.

Andrea Chavez and Daniel Putterman together cofounded the pet-tracking company Pawscout.

Planning and building the house took five years, which is longer than the couple have currently lived in the house.

Sometimes the perfect home doesn’t exist, so you have to build it.

That’s what tech exec couple Andrea Chavez and Daniel Putterman decided to do, leaving San Francisco for Marin County, Bloomberg reported.

The couple cofounded Pawscout, a pet-tagging company that they now oversee together; Chavez serves as CEO while Putterman has the title of director. According to his LinkedIn profile, Putterman is also the co-CEO of Kogniz, a company that uses AI to monitor security cameras.

They told Bloomberg that they chose Mill Valley in Marin County outside of San Francisco, because they wanted “the freedom and beauty” of the country.

In 2011, they bought 1.45 acres and began designing their custom home with Quezada Architecture, a 5,000-square-foot main house, plus a guest house, totaling more than 6,500 square feet. Now, the property is listed with Josh Burns of Sotheby’s International Realty, asking $US12.9 million.

The property is on a hill, and the main house is actually built into the hill, with three stories. The landscaped lot is relatively private, with sycamores and redwoods, plus plenty of wildlife.

Inside, the home has an open living, kitchen, and dining area.

The large kitchen is particularly impressive, with two islands.

Putterman told Bloomberg that the couple invested in high-end versions of everything for the home.

Upstairs are four of the home’s five bedrooms, including the master, which has a private balcony.

The first floor has a fifth bedroom, plus storage and access to a wine cellar.

The home is a combination of mid-century design and more modern inspirations. Nearly every room has floor to ceiling glass windows, Bloomberg pointed out.

Outside, there’s a 50-foot lap pool and sauna. Chavez called it “a little paradise.”

The family told Bloomberg that though they weren’t planning on leaving their dream home so soon, they want to travel and live in other countries with their two children.

