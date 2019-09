Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

A 15,800-square-foot house in Greenwich, Conn. is on sale for $13 million.The Georgian mansion sits on five acres of land. It has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two half baths.



The home also features a wine cellar, a golf room, and expansive terraces.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.