13 Maps That Define The 50 States

It’s no secret that Business Insider loves maps. Over the past couple years, our Graphics team has created maps showing unique points of pride for all 50 states.

We’ve gathered these maps below to give you a snapshot of the US, from states’ most famous celebrities to their most expensive colleges and favourite cars.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.