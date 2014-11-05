13 Maps That Define The 50 States

It’s no secret that Business Insider loves maps. Over the past couple years, our Graphics team has created maps showing unique points of pride for all 50 states.
We’ve gathered these maps below to give you a snapshot of the US, from states’ most famous celebrities to their most expensive colleges and favourite cars.
When it came to the most-downloaded books on Scribd, an e-book subscription service, romance novels were popular across the board.
19th century writer Harriet Beecher Stowe was the most famous author from Connecticut, while current-day novelist Nicholas Sparks took the title for Nebraska.
The most popular TV shows by state ranged from the classic ('Bonanza') to the recent ('Breaking Bad').
The colleges on this map were chosen based on their academic rankings, acceptance rates, and in-state population. Many are public schools.
The most expensive colleges for 2014-15, meanwhile, tended to be private. California's Harvey Mudd College topped the list at $64,527 for tuition, fees, room, and board.
The Ford F-Series family of trucks dominated America, coming in at number one in more than 30 states.
Food is always a divisive subject. But can we all agree that nothing beats barbecue beef brisket from Texas?
But there's one thing America can agree on. When it comes to pizza toppings, there is only pepperoni.
