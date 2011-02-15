The Top 13 Tools For Managing A Web Business

Post-its be gone.

Photo: AliNassiriviaFlickr

This post originally appeared at Dumb Little Man.If you own a business, especially one that’s entirely online, it is likely that you’ve got a distributed workforce. That means your employees (and contractors and partners) are located in different countries around the world.



Running an online business efficiently — and productively — requires the use of various tools and apps that can help you properly communicate with your employees, collaborate easily on multiple projects and hence compensate for the lack of everyday face-to-face interaction that happens in a real world office.

Following are 10 tools that every web based business owner should consider for greater efficiency and productivity. All of these general tools that can come in handy irrespective of the type of business you run.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.