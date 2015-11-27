13 job-hunting tools that can be better than sending out a traditional resume

Job hunting is one of life’s most stressful activities — and simply sending out your resume to employers can feel like you are throwing paper into a black hole.

But luckily there are now more ways than ever to snag a job in non-traditional ways. There are apps and online services that will help you get a free lunch with employers, show your personality, and turn your work history into a beautiful infographic.

There’s even a way to snag a four-hour freelance job for fast cash, or a project-based internship that doesn’t require getting coffee.

Here are 13 high-tech tools to help you land your next job:

ResumUp turns your resume into a beautiful infographic. ResumUp ResumUp gives you an easy template to turn your resume into a compelling infographic. Though this is probably more useful as a second page of your resume than as a replacement, it can be particularly useful in helping those who haven't had a straight career path express their work history. Price: Free, with premium options (Web) Lunchcruit gets you a free lunch with a potential employer. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Lunchcruit lets you grab a “zero-commitment” lunch with a company you might be interested in working at. You fill out a short application form and then schedule a time to drop by for a free lunch and chat session. Right now, it’s mostly centered around the San Francisco tech industry. Price: Free (Web) You can apply for many jobs by just sending a link to your LinkedIn profile. LinkedIn LinkedIn used to basically be just a place to post your resume online. But it has since become the go-to network for easily reaching out to people in your field, and even recently for posting content relevant to your field. And there are now many job openings you can apply to simply by attaching your LinkedIn profile, sometimes without even sending a cover letter. Price: Free (Web, iOS, Android) Jobr lets you swipe through your job search like you're looking for a date on Tinder. Jobr Humans love the 'swipe left or right' interface popularised by Tinder that's been making its way into all sorts of places. Jobr is an app that brings the 'yes/no' aesthetic to your job search. The app presents you relevant jobs in your area, one by one, and you decide whether you want to apply. It's especially convenient for when you have a few minutes to kill and don't want to dive deep into your job search. Price: Free (iOS, Android) Sumry makes you a multimedia resume and connects you to employers. Sumry One of the hazards with making a 'creative' resume is the chance that an employer might just hate it. With Sumry, not only do you get a simple interface for making a high-quality multimedia resume, Sumry will also tell you which companies hire people who use it. Price: Free, with premium options (Web) Use Twitter to show you can be professional without completely losing your personality. Twitter.com Twitter can get you into trouble, but it can also be a good way to show what type of coworker you would be. You can use Twitter to engage with ideas, share silly videos, or comment on articles that get your attention -- things that are informal but not inappropriate. And employers definitely stalk people's public Twitter accounts to get a sense of their personality. Price: Free (Web, iOS. Android) JobCV.me is a simple way to make your resume stand out. JobCV.me JobCV.me is one of the most hassle-free ways to create a resume that is just a little better than everyone else's. The company's templates are innovative, but not so crazy that you'll scare off a potential employer. And it's easy to export them as a PDF. Price: Free (Web) Wildcard is like a dating app for making new business contacts. Shutterstock Wildcard is the equivalent of a dating app for networking. You create a 'card' which shows who you are and what you are looking for, and then you browse other people's cards and select whether you're interested in meeting. If two people both want to meet each other, their cards goes into each person's virtual Roledex. And you can also join and create 'decks,' which are collections of people based on events or locations, and serve as a shortcut to finding potential connections. Price: Free (iOS, Android) About.me lets you create a simple website that shows what matters to you. Screenshot About.me takes the concept of a resume and flips it around. Instead of chronicling your work achievements, it helps you create a personal webpage where you can show your interests. They can be work-related, artistic, political, or anything else. It's not meant to be exhaustive, just a bit of a personal snapshot of who you are. Price: Free (Web) Video resumes don't have to be lame. YouTube Video resumes can be hokey, but only if you do them the wrong way. The trick is to actually be a decent video editor, and to be comfortable on camera. And if you are used to casually shooting and editing video on your phone, you should give a video resume a shot. Humin is a useful alternative to getting someone's business card. Humin Humin is an app that remembers all the tiny details about how and where you met someone, and can be better than a business card for making professional connections. All you need is someone's number, and Humin will do the rest. You'll then be able to search through your contacts using familiar phrases like 'met last week' or 'lives in Brooklyn.' Price: Free (iOS)

