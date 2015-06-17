Here are 13 tech jobs that pay at least $130,000 across the US

There’s no question that technology related jobs, whether building software or managing a network, are in demand and pay well.
But most salary lists of the best-paying tech jobs use average salaries.
Fact is, wages are higher in places like San Francisco, New York, and Boston than they are most of the rest of the country, which skews the data a bit.
Tech recruiting specialist Mondo recently published a report on the highest paid tech jobs with a salary ranges, reflecting regional differences in pay, with areas like NYC/San Francisco on the high end and areas like Florida/Dallas on the low end.
IS Security Manager: $US130,000-$US169,000
An information systems security manager is responsible for making sure that networks, servers and apps are safe from hackers. This may be the top security position in a smaller company or, in a larger one, this person may report to a Chief Security Officer.
Android Developer: $US131,000-$US173,000
An Android developer writes mobile apps for Android devices. Nearly all companies, from your health club to Fortune 500 companies, are writing their own mobile apps.
iOS developer: $US133,000-$US174,000
An iOS developer writes mobile apps for Apple devices, the iPhone and iPad. Every company in the world these days is looking to reach iPhone and iPad users.
Application Architect: $US131,00 -$US175,000
An application architect is someone who engineers large, complex software programs with lots of moving parts.
VP, Engineering: $US136,000 -$US177,000
This person would run the teams of software or hardware engineers that develop products. Often a title used at tech companies, but many enterprises develop custom IT projects and this person could also be leading those efforts.
VP, Information Technology: $US137,000 - $US178,000
This person is the boss of the internal tech team and may report to a Chief Information Officer, or maybe the top IT exec at the company.
Chief Data Officer: $US143,000 - $US200,000
Collecting, storing and analysing loads of data is the rage these days in companies big and small. This person would lead a team of data scientists that could span across IT, marketing, and business functions.
Chief Security Officer: $US146,000 - $US214,000
This person is responsible for protecting a company from hackers, which can include buying and installing computer security products, ensuring corporate apps don't have holes, doing forensics if a problem does occur, and so on. They're paid well because millions of dollars can be at stake.
