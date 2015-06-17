Here are 13 tech jobs that pay at least $130,000 across the US

There’s no question that technology related jobs, whether building software or managing a network, are in demand and pay well.

But most salary lists of the best-paying tech jobs use average salaries.

Fact is, wages are higher in places like San Francisco, New York, and Boston than they are most of the rest of the country, which skews the data a bit.

Tech recruiting specialist Mondo recently published a report on the highest paid tech jobs with a salary ranges, reflecting regional differences in pay, with areas like NYC/San Francisco on the high end and areas like Florida/Dallas on the low end.

IS Security Manager: Up to $169,000 An analyst looks at code in the malware lab of a cyber security defence lab at the Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls, Idaho September 29, 2011. IS Security Manager: $US130,000-$US169,000 An information systems security manager is responsible for making sure that networks, servers and apps are safe from hackers. This may be the top security position in a smaller company or, in a larger one, this person may report to a Chief Security Officer. Android Developer: Up to $173,000 Android Developer: $US131,000-$US173,000 An Android developer writes mobile apps for Android devices. Nearly all companies, from your health club to Fortune 500 companies, are writing their own mobile apps. iOS developer: Up to $174,000 iOS developer: $US133,000-$US174,000 An iOS developer writes mobile apps for Apple devices, the iPhone and iPad. Every company in the world these days is looking to reach iPhone and iPad users. Application Architect: Up to $175,000 Application Architect: $US131,00 -$US175,000 An application architect is someone who engineers large, complex software programs with lots of moving parts. Scala Developer: Up to $177,000 Scala creator Martin Odersky Scala Developer: $US115,000- $US177,000 A computer programmer that is an expert with the language Scala is a hot commodity these days. Scala is a web development language that is an alternative to the popular (but old) language Java. VP, Engineering: Up to $177,000 VP, Engineering: $US136,000 -$US177,000 This person would run the teams of software or hardware engineers that develop products. Often a title used at tech companies, but many enterprises develop custom IT projects and this person could also be leading those efforts. VP, Information Technology: Up to $178,000 VP, Information Technology: $US137,000 - $US178,000 This person is the boss of the internal tech team and may report to a Chief Information Officer, or maybe the top IT exec at the company. Chief Data Officer: Up to $200,000 Chief Data Officer: $US143,000 - $US200,000 Collecting, storing and analysing loads of data is the rage these days in companies big and small. This person would lead a team of data scientists that could span across IT, marketing, and business functions. Chief Security Officer: Up to $214,000 Chief Security Officer: $US146,000 - $US214,000 This person is responsible for protecting a company from hackers, which can include buying and installing computer security products, ensuring corporate apps don't have holes, doing forensics if a problem does occur, and so on. They're paid well because millions of dollars can be at stake. Or maybe you want to make bucks without working for somebody else... Apple teen developers at WWDC How to turn your great idea into an iPhone app>>

