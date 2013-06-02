13 iPhone Apps That Will Make Your Life Better

The iPhone is supposed to make our lives easier.
This little device keeps us connected with the people around us. It also provides a wealth of information at your fingertips.
Apps enhance the iPhone and make the experience even more enjoyable.
Because there are hundreds of thousands in Apple’s App Store its hard to figure out exactly which ones actually make things easier instead of just pretending to.
Check out this list of 13 apps that are guaranteed to make your life easier and more productive.
Waterin changes your life because it helps you to remember to drink more water. You can always use more water.
With Cardmunch you'll never lose a business card again. The app snaps a photo and uploads the business card to LinkedIn so you can connect with the individual too.
Google Drive/Dropbox automatically saves all the photos on your device so you won't lose them. Plus you get storage space for other digital files.
Dots is seriously one of the best iPhone games we've every played. It's highly addictive and challenging.
Google Search aka Google Now provides you with the most relevant information without you have to ask. For example, if you have an appointment the app will tell you when to leave so you'll make it on time.
Have you ever seen an article you want to read online but don't have time in that moment? Instapaper fixes that by saving full articles for you to read later.
Google Maps is probably the most useful app ever. How else would we find the nearest Chinese food restaurant?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.