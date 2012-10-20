Here's How Much You Can Expect To Pay For The 13-Inch Retina MacBook Pro

During the October 23 iPad Mini event, Apple will reveal a new 13-inch MacBook Pro.



The unit’s expected to have a high-resolution Retina display and cost somewhere in the neighbourhood of $1,699, reports 9to5Mac.

A similar model with improved internal hardware is expected to cost $300 more, or just under $2,000.

The rumours are that this smaller 13-inch screen will pack a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels. For comparison, this is the same as Apple’s 30-inch Cinema Display—just with the pixels more densely packed.

