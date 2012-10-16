Apple Will Announce A 13-Inch Retina MacBook Next Week

Photo: Apple

Apple is going to release a 13-inch retina-display MacBook Pro, alongside the iPad Mini at its big media event next week, Mark Gurman at 9 To 5 Mac reports.Gurman says the smaller Retina MacBook Pro will be available in two configurations. Both with different processors and storage. He calls his source a consistently reliable source at a high-profile U.S. retailer.



In addition to Gurman’s report, sources familiar with Apple’s plans tell AllThingsD that the company plans to unveil a smaller version of its MacBook Pro with Retina Display as well.

The new 13-inch Retina MacBook Pro will be sold at a higher price than the current 13-inch MacBook Pro.

It’s safe to assume that the new version will take advantage of USB 3.0 and lack an optical drive. The Retina MacBook Pro should be available shortly after Apple announces it next week.

