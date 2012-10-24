Apple Announces A New 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Retina Display

Photo: Screenshot

Apple has introduced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display.The 13-inch model offers almost double the pixels of an HDTV. Simply put, it’s probably the nicest display ever put into a 13-inch form factor.



It’s .75 inches thin and the lightest MacBook Pro in Apple’s lineup.

It offers a 720p FaceTime videochat camera, dual microphones, and the same backlit keyboard you’d expect.

It comes with a 2.5 GHz i5 processor, 128 GB of solid state flash storage, and 8 GB RAM. These specs start at $1,699.

