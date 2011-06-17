13 Important Moments In The History Of Time Management

Benjamin Franklin's posthumous autobiography described the founding father's system for the pursuit of 'Order.'

In a small book of his own making, Franklin assiduously tracked each day's activities. From 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., for instance, he would: 'rise, wash, and address Powerful Goodness! Contrive day's business, and take the resolute of the day; prosecute the present study, and breakfast.'

Evening would include 'supper, music or diversion or conversation' followed by 'examination of the day.' But Franklin fretted that unpredictable claims on his time rendered his schedule ineffective.