13 more illegal movie and TV streaming sites have been blocked in the UK

The UK government has ruled that 13 illegal movie and TV streaming sites should be blocked by the country’s largest internet providers, TorrentFreak reports.

The sites which have been blocked (you can see the full list below) are all ways of illegally streaming either movies or TV shows.

Sure enough, Hollywood studios complained, and now the UK’s High Court has ordered internet companies to stop their customers viewing them.

If you’re a customer of Sky, BT, Everything Everywhere, TalkTalk, Telefonica UK or Virgin then you’ll start to see those sites being blocked very soon.

TorrentFreak points out that 123movies.to, one of the newly blocked sites, is actually the most-used pirate website in the UK.

Here’s the list of blocked sites, via TorrentFreak:

123movies.to

Geektv.is

Genvideos.org

Gowatchseries.biz

Hdmovies14.net

Hdmovieswatch.net

Themovie4u.com

Moviesub.net

Movietubenow.biz

Series-cravings.me

Spacemov.com

Streamallthis.is

Watchmovies.ms

