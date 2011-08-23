13 Horribly Depressing Real Estate Ads

Photo: The Fiscal Times
No one said it was easy to sell a home, especially in the current market. It takes an eye for staging, marketing, at times a major remodel, and of course, quality listing photos. According to Home Staging Newswire, 95 per cent of potential home buyers browse Internet listings before beginning their search.With that in mind it only makes sense that a home’s look is key–a survey by the International Association of Home Staging Professionals found that staged homes spend 83 per cent less time on the market than non-staged homes.
Staging can mean anything from landscaping for curb appeal, a new coat of paint or clearing the junk off the bathroom counter – a no brainer with existing home sales hitting an eighth-month low in July.
Yet, despite this common sense, some home sellers seem to want to deter potential buyers with their listings, posting everything from photos of shirtless men, to rooms that look like they are locations for a CSI episode.
Take a look at 13 of the most terrifying real estate listings out there, and let us know if there are any we’ve missed.
We all know that the housing market is sluggish, but apparently homeowners are, too. A listing for a three-bedroom, two-bath short-sale in Dearborn, Michigan, includes a photo of a woman sleeping in a cluttered bedroom. No wonder she wants to close her eyes.
Showing some skin is nothing new in the advertising world, but in this case, it's bordering on disturbing. At $38,500, this five-bedroom, two-bath home in upstate New York might sound like a steal, but the listing, which includes blurry photos, loose wires hanging from the ceiling, a tiny Chihuahua, and an unexplainable shirtless dude chilling on the couch, just makes us want to offer the guy some new clothes.
We all know it's hard to keep the kitchen clean. There's the inevitable grease and grime, all kinds of potential for spills, and of course, the occasional random mattress. Between the broken blinds and the open oven door, it looks like this South Florida seller went out of their way to make this three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch home look ransacked and unlivable.
A nice decorating scheme can do wonders to sell a home, but a room that looks like it was conceptualized during a manic 3 a.m. trip to Home Depot will probably just scare off potential buyers.
Yes, we know, so many first-floor half-baths are just too cramped, but this one, while spacious, leaves a tad to be desired …
