13 Slogans That Got Hilarious When They Were Lost In Translation

Karlee Weinmann
coors

Photo: By wsilver on Flickr

Corporations do a ton of research before entering new markets. This leads chains like McDonald’s and Starbucks to completely revamp their menus for consumers across Europe and Asia.

Click here to see the slogans >
Even so, sometimes things slip through the cracks – like making sure the company’s current slogan translates well abroad.

We came across a fantastic list in Brand Failures: The Truth About the 100 Biggest Branding Mistakes of All Time, and decided to do some further research. Here’s our list of 13 now-rectified slogans that got completely lost in translation.

Source: The Telegraph

Source: Bizcovering

Source: Brandfailures

Source: Brand Failures: The Truth About the 100 Biggest Branding Mistakes of All Time

Source: Jerilyn

Source: Brand Failures: The Truth About the 100 Biggest Branding Mistakes of All Time

Source: Anvari

Source: Deseret News

Source: TIME

Parker Pens wanted Spanish-speaking consumers to know its product wouldn't cause embarrassing pocket ink stains, but instead it reassured them that the pens would not get them pregnant

Source: Blunders in International Business

Source: Brand Failures: The Truth About the 100 Biggest Branding Mistakes of All Time

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

Source: Industry Week

Those translations were bad, but these mascots take marketing gaffes another new level

Click here to see 12 incredibly racist vintage brand mascots >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.