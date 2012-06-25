13 Innovative Technologies Your Car Will Have In 2020

I take it back -- this is the most vital technological advancement in automobiles. If texting increases accident rates, what will happen when drivers can tweet, update their Facebook page, and watch videos on YouTube?

Voice recognition is still making its way from novelty to necessary, even in the smartphone world, as it's proven a difficult technology to master. But there's arguably a more urgent need to succeed in this field for car manufacturers than in any other industry; already, the US Department of Transportation is calling to require voice input control of smartphones, mp3 players, tablets, and any other devices drivers may use in the car.

Unfortunately, this technology may also prove to be the most expensive for auto makers. As of now, Apple's Siri is the only voice recognition system that's been highly praised -- and even Siri is a long, long way from whatever Kirk had on the Enterprise.