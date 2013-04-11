13 Funny Ads For 'Arrested Development'

Kirsten Acuna
arrested development‘Arrested Development’ returns May 26 on Netflix.

Netflix just released a bunch of new posters for its upcoming season of “Arrested Development.”

From juice boxes to medication bottles, each poster makes reference to a specific character from the series.

Netflix picked up the comedy after Fox originally cancelled the series in 2006

The 15 new episodes of season four will launch simultaneously Monday, May 26 at 12:01 a.m. on Netflix.

Michael (Jason Bateman) gave up his rights to run Bluth Company in season two.

Gob (Will Arnett) had a short-lived dove for his part-time magician gig.

Buster (Tony Hale) has a slight obsession with grape juice.

(Watch Buster's love for juice.)

Maeby (Alia Shawkat) cons her way into a job as a film studio executive.

This ad makes light of Lindsay's (Portia de Rossi) credit card debt.

George (Jeffrey Tambor) starts eating ice cream sandwiches in prison.

Netflix is also telling viewers to start catching up with the series this week.

