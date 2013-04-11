13 Funny Ads For 'Arrested Development'

‘Arrested Development’ returns May 26 on Netflix.

Netflix just released a bunch of new posters for its upcoming season of “Arrested Development.”



From juice boxes to medication bottles, each poster makes reference to a specific character from the series.

Netflix picked up the comedy after Fox originally cancelled the series in 2006.

The 15 new episodes of season four will launch simultaneously Monday, May 26 at 12:01 a.m. on Netflix.

