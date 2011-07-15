12 Features Missing From Google+ That Everyone's Begging For

Photo: Dylan Love

We’re impressed with Google+ so far, and given how Facebook keeps playing defence, it seems that Page and company are finally making strong decisions on social.Any hiccups in Google+ are easily excused while it’s in beta, stretching its legs and getting the kinks ironed out. And the updates are already on their way.



Vic Gundotra, Google’s senior vice president of social, posted on his Google+ account to say that there’s lots of criticism surrounding Google+ but that users could expect to see changes to address any concerns.

We’re impressed. It’s hard to imagine Facebook moving that quickly to address user concerns. We look forward to new updates, but in the meantime, here are some popular wish list features taken from the comments on Gundotra’s post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.