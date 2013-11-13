13 Facts About IKEA That Will Blow Your Mind

Pamela Engel, Gus Lubin

Homeware giant IKEA is well on its way to taking over the world.

With 332 giant stores in 38 countries and plans for rapid expansion, the 70-year-old Swedish brand is just that much cheaper, better-looking, and more efficient than most competitors — even if its products will fall apart if they take much abuse.

To put it all in perspective, we’ve worked out some incredible facts about the world’s largest furniture provider:

IKEA Facts Infographic 800pxMike Nudelman/Business Insider

