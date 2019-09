Berkshire Hathaway’s latest 13-F is out, and… it’s pretty much a snooze.



The one major sell: dumping some Conoco Philips.

He also has a new 216K stake in MasterCard.

Other than that, it’s flat.

See the full filing here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.