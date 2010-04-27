13 Excellent Hotels Around The World For Business Travel

Note: A version of this post was originally published on OPEN Forum.

When running a small business, travel can be a significant part of your company’s growing and expanding process.

So finding hotels equipped with every business amenity you might need is crucial to keep business running smoothly while you’re away.

As a travel writer, I’ve spent the last few years staying in fantastic hotels across the nation and around the world. Through my experiences, I’ve compiled a list of my personal favourites for business (plus a few that my colleagues are unabashedly dedicated to).

Of course, business travel doesn’t always come cheap. But, with rewards, miles programs, and bargain-hunting sites, you can make these hotels fit into your budget.

Click here to see 13 excellent hotels for business travel >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.