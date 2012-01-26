13 Everyday Technologies That Were First Imagined In Science Fiction

Science fiction writers shape the future with their imaginations.
Jules Verne wrote a fictional account of travelling to space almost 100 years before it actually happened.
And the replicator from Star Trek that can create anything out of thin air? It’s real, and you can probably afford it.
With help from a special film called 'metamaterial,' scientists can wrap light around objects to turn them invisible, reports the BBC.
Strangely enough, it's easier to make large structures out of metamaterial than it is to make small ones, so you could theoretically turn an entire event invisible if it took place within a metamaterial structure.
The United States Army has a weaponised laser called the Avenger. It's 20 times hotter than a stove top and can even cut through artillery shells.
It's currently in use to dismantle IEDs, which do more damage to US forces than any other weapon.
Professor Henry Markram is a computer scientist and medical doctor and he might be a modern day Dr. Frankenstein. He's at work with a team of scientists to build a robot that can learn, reports the Daily Mail.
He says he's on target to have his 'creature' completed in 2018.
Automatic doors are mentioned in HG Wells' When the Sleeper Wakes, a novel about a man desperate for the future to arrive.
Turns out that the future actually does have automatic doors.
Jules Verne called it in 1865 with his novel 'From The Earth To The Moon' -- mankind would eventually travel to space.
This became reality on April 12, 1961 when Yuri Gagarin became the first human in outer space, successfully completing an orbit of the earth in a spacecraft.
Jules Verne's classic 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea was published in 1870, and it takes place almost entirely on an underwater ship that can easily be called a precursor to the modern submarine.
One of the most forboding movie villains of modern cinema was HAL, the voice-controlled computer in 2001: A Space Odyssey.
With the introduction of software like Siri on the iPhone 4S, voice control has gone mainstream.
The lurking giant called 'the Internet' can actually be attributed to multiple science fiction writers, but we're going to focus on John Brunner.
In 1975, Brunner's novel The Shockwave Rider told a story of a huge computer network, introducing the ideas of stealing identities, hacking, and computer viruses. He even suggests that these would play an important part in modern warfare, which they certainly do today.
It's real and it's street-legal.
The Terrafugia flying car gets 35 miles to the gallon as a car and consumes 5 gallons per hour as a plane. It flies at 115 miles per hour and can cover 490 miles per flight. You can buy one today, starting with only a $10,000 deposit.
We first saw it in 2001: A Space Odyssey. Now you can see it any time you take a fancy flight.
We've seen them referenced time and time again in sci-fi classics like Star Trek. Tablet computers are here to stay.
Sure, in Star Trek they were called 'replicators,' but now they're called 3D printers.
They allow for rapid manufacturing of various objects. Hobbyists even have an affordable option in the MakerBot Replicator or Thing-O-Matic, which can be built at home from a kit.
Another example pulled from 2001, IBM built the famous chess-playing computer Deep Blue and it beat champion Garry Kasparov in 1997.
