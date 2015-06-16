Meet the 13 new European 'unicorn' startups that were valued over $1 billion in the last year

European tech is booming. Over the last year, 13 startups became unicorns — companies with $US1 billion-plus valuations —according to research bank GP Bullhound.

It’s a marked increase from a year prior, when just 3 new unicorns were created.

And in 2013, when the term “unicorn” was first coined, just four unicorns “were born per year in the last decade” worldwide.

Of course, there’s still a long way to go to catch up with the US — as Quartz notes, Facebook alone is worth twice as much as every single European unicorn put together. And in the same timeframe, the US produced 22 unicorns. But nonetheless, in Europe right now, things are looking up.

