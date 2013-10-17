14 Spectacular But Ominous Photos Of The Bushfire Sky Over Sydney

Sydney sunsets usually paint the sky a beautiful orange, but today’s sunset was far more dramatic than most thanks to a thick cloud of bushfire ash from the west.

As of about 6pm, there were 100 bushfires burning across the state, with the NSW Rural Fire Service reporting 40 as out of control, and 7 warranting emergency warnings.

Ash particles in the air tend to scatter more blue light than red, so people on the ground get an orange-tinged view by the time light filters through.

Throughout the city, people have been stopping to stare at an apocalyptic orange sky and deep, red sun. Here are some amazing photos that have been posted on Twitter so far. The first is from photographer Chris Allen, who maintains a Facebook page here.

.@GrillTeam A very eerie Sydney skyline at 5pm tonight. My thoughts and prayers go out to all in the Blue Mountains. pic.twitter.com/Q5745lwvfH — CAphoto (@CAPhoto10) October 17, 2013





The view from my roof. The red dot is the sun. The bright spot between the buildings is the sky. #nswfires pic.twitter.com/l1m4kzjWv6 — Mary Hamilton is stockpiling cheese (@newsmary) October 17, 2013





Yet another eery shot of #nswfires from level 26 of my office in Sydney, overlooking other buildings. #cityofsydney pic.twitter.com/O5kPhc11bP — Alana Fisher-Chejoski (@aussiegoldy) October 17, 2013





https://twitter.com/PeterEsho/statuses/390730335664611328











It looks like an apocalypse at Sydney airport! All the cars are covered in red dust from the #nswfires! pic.twitter.com/4Ohkq7P3FW — Paul Martin (@PG_Martin) October 17, 2013





https://twitter.com/maguire_samuel/statuses/390735226030530560



The #Sydney sky is surreal. The Blue Mountains bushfires must be huge. #nswfires pic.twitter.com/KC9KUDTxfv — Damon Meredith (@DamonAM) October 17, 2013













https://twitter.com/Pottsy712/statuses/390709915658244096



Sky over Marrickville now pic.twitter.com/32d099B8hp — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) October 17, 2013









