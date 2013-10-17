14 Spectacular But Ominous Photos Of The Bushfire Sky Over Sydney

Liz Tay

Sydney sunsets usually paint the sky a beautiful orange, but today’s sunset was far more dramatic than most thanks to a thick cloud of bushfire ash from the west.

As of about 6pm, there were 100 bushfires burning across the state, with the NSW Rural Fire Service reporting 40 as out of control, and 7 warranting emergency warnings.

Ash particles in the air tend to scatter more blue light than red, so people on the ground get an orange-tinged view by the time light filters through.

Throughout the city, people have been stopping to stare at an apocalyptic orange sky and deep, red sun. Here are some amazing photos that have been posted on Twitter so far. The first is from photographer Chris Allen, who maintains a Facebook page here.




https://twitter.com/PeterEsho/statuses/390730335664611328




https://twitter.com/maguire_samuel/statuses/390735226030530560




https://twitter.com/Pottsy712/statuses/390709915658244096



