13 Credit Suisse Offices Being Searched For Links To Alleged Tax Evasion

13 Credit Suisse offices are being investigated for links to alleged tax evasion activities, according to CNBC.



Those offices are located in Germany.

The case is linked to the discovery of a disc containing details about tax evasion activities throughout Europe.

Those activities have now resulted in 1,100 tax evasion probes of Credit Suisse in Germany.

The case could be linked to information leaked by Hervé Falciani, who offered similar stolen data to the German government previously.

Germany paid €2.5 million for the stolen data that has led to this investigation of Credit Suisse.

