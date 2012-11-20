13 Crazy Things You Didn't Know About Food

Jennifer Welsh
angry kid eating

Food. We all eat it and need it to survive, but how much do we know about it? A visit to The American Museum of Natural History’s newest exhibit showed me I don’t know all that much about food.

Here’s what I learned >
The American Museum of Natural History’s newest exhibit, which opened over the weekend, celebrates global food — the culture, history and technology of producing and eating food.

The Our Global Kitchen exhibition will run from November 17 to August 11, 2013. I got to tour the exhibit before it opened, and learned a ton of crazy stuff about food. Here are some of the interesting things about what you put in your mouth that you might not have known.

One record-setting chicken laid 364 eggs in one year. Before being domesticated, chickens only produced about a dozen eggs a year.

The biggest strawberry ever weighed about half a pound.

Broccoli, Brussels sprouts and Kale are all the same species of plant, the wild cabbage Brassica Oleracea.

China is now the world's number one producer and consumer of potatoes.

The Scoville Index of the spiciness of a pepper is measured by how much sugar water is needed to dilute a pepper until you can't taste it's heat.

90 per cent of Europe's oysters are farmed in France.

All of these tasty foods require microbes to produce them: Cheese, beer, bread, yogurt, wine, kimichi, salami and chocolate.

When unexpected guests showed up during dinner in Ancient Rome they were forced to sit behind the diners.

Modern corn actually started out as a wild grass.

Worldwide, people eat 2,000 types of insects. They are even farmed in South Africa.

Michael Phelps' morning meal: 5-egg omelet, large bowl of grits, pancakes, french toast, three egg sandwiches and two cups of coffee.

Enough about the past, here's the future of food.

This Space-Aged Edible Packaging Eliminates The Need For Plastic >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.