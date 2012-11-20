13 Crazy Things You Didn't Know About Food

Food. We all eat it and need it to survive, but how much do we know about it? A visit to The American Museum of Natural History’s newest exhibit showed me I don’t know all that much about food.
The American Museum of Natural History’s newest exhibit, which opened over the weekend, celebrates global food — the culture, history and technology of producing and eating food.
The Our Global Kitchen exhibition will run from November 17 to August 11, 2013. I got to tour the exhibit before it opened, and learned a ton of crazy stuff about food. Here are some of the interesting things about what you put in your mouth that you might not have known.
One record-setting chicken laid 364 eggs in one year. Before being domesticated, chickens only produced about a dozen eggs a year.
Broccoli, Brussels sprouts and Kale are all the same species of plant, the wild cabbage Brassica Oleracea.
The Scoville Index of the spiciness of a pepper is measured by how much sugar water is needed to dilute a pepper until you can't taste it's heat.
All of these tasty foods require microbes to produce them: Cheese, beer, bread, yogurt, wine, kimichi, salami and chocolate.
When unexpected guests showed up during dinner in Ancient Rome they were forced to sit behind the diners.
Michael Phelps' morning meal: 5-egg omelet, large bowl of grits, pancakes, french toast, three egg sandwiches and two cups of coffee.
