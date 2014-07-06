13 Recent Home Sales That Show How Crazy San Francisco Real Estate Has Become

Redfin This home in San Francisco sold for nearly 80% over its asking price.

The San Francisco real estate market is on fire right now, as rent and home prices have risen so astronomically as to become unaffordable for many.

Buying a home in San Francisco is incredibly competitive, too. According to data from national real estate brokerage Redfin, a whopping 69.1% of homes in San Francisco sold above their asking price in May of 2014. The average San Francisco home spent less than two weeks on the market.

For comparison, only 24.5% of homes nationally sell for more than their asking price, and they take over a month to sell.

Plus, according to Redfin, the median home sale price for San Francisco this past May was $US910,000. Nationally, the median sale price was $US298,033.

Whether or not you believe the influx of tech workers is leading to gentrification in San Francisco, the numbers show that real estate there is getting harder and harder to get.

We’ve rounded up some of the craziest home sales to go down in the last six months.

