13 Recent Home Sales That Show How Crazy San Francisco Real Estate Has Become

The San Francisco real estate market is on fire right now, as rent and home prices have risen so astronomically as to become unaffordable for many.
Buying a home in San Francisco is incredibly competitive, too. According to data from national real estate brokerage Redfin, a whopping 69.1% of homes in San Francisco sold above their asking price in May of 2014. The average San Francisco home spent less than two weeks on the market.
For comparison, only 24.5% of homes nationally sell for more than their asking price, and they take over a month to sell.
Plus, according to Redfin, the median home sale price for San Francisco this past May was $US910,000. Nationally, the median sale price was $US298,033.
Whether or not you believe the influx of tech workers is leading to gentrification in San Francisco, the numbers show that real estate there is getting harder and harder to get.
We’ve rounded up some of the craziest home sales to go down in the last six months.
This Presidio Heights home sold for 20.5% above its asking price after just 8 days on the market. According to the listing, the home's six bedrooms include a suite that's perfect for an au pair.
This 2,956-square-foot home in the Marina also sold after only 8 days on the market. Its final price was $US3.7 million, $US905,000 above its listing price.
At the beginning of May, this 2-unit building in Pacific Heights sold for 38% above its asking price.
This 2-bedroom co-op apartment in Telegraph Hill went for $US1 million over its original listing price.
This 2-bedroom Pacific Heights condo spent only a week on the market before selling for 61% above its listing price.
In April, this 3-bedroom Victorian home in Noe Valley sold for 62% above its $US1.79-million asking price.
This multi-unit building in Russian Hill sold for $US1.3 million over asking after just 11 days on the market.
This multi-unit building in the Haight-Ashbury district sold for $US1.3 million over its asking price back in January.
After just a week on the market, this contemporary Noe Valley home sold for 35% above its asking price.
This glassy 4-bedroom home in Sea Cliff sold for $US1.4 million over its asking price of $US5.1 million.
This Craftsman-inspired five-bedroom home sold for $US1.4 million over its listing price in June. Located in Pacific Heights, it has stunning views of the Bay.
This three-unit Pacific Heights home sold for nearly 80% over its listing price in May. It dates back to 1900, and though it once served as a single-family home, it's currently made up of two one-bedroom apartments and one two-bedroom unit.
