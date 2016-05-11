13 of the wildest-looking headphones you've ever seen

For many, the way headphones sound is more important than the way they look.
But others want their headphone designs to be as loud and/or obnoxious as the music they’re listening to.
Check out this variety of gorgeous, bizarre, and sometimes utterly ugly headphone designs.
Let's start with the Sennheiser Surrounder. Technically, they're not headphones, but at least they're 'body-mounted.' The Surrounders were designed to offer surround sound for gaming.
Despite the fact that they cost $8,995, Dolce & Gabanna's 'Napa Leather Rhinestone Headphones With Crown' were sold out the day after Rihanna posted a tweet with her wearing them.
Here's Rihanna's tweet:
listening to ANTI ???? pic.twitter.com/AgqlhU0GEz
-- Rihanna (@rihanna) January 25, 2016
You can check back on the Dolce & Gabbana website to see if they're back on sale.
Sennheiser's Orpheus headphones are attached to a base made with the same marble used by Michelangelo. Those glass vials sticking out are vacuum tubes, and some of the components contain silver, gold, chrome, and platinum. That will be $55,000, please.
We had a listen of Sennheiser's Orpheus headphones at CES 2016:
The Audeze LCD-XC are part headphones, part mahogany library. That burly look and their superb sound quality will set you back $1,799. But think of it this way: They're 3% the price of the Sennheiser Orpheus.
You can buy the Audeze LCD-XC from Audeze's website for $1,799.
Here's another celebrity choice. Lil Wayne's Beats Pro headphones modded with diamonds will strip you of $1 million. Presumably, they sound the same as the regular $400 Beat Pro.
Here is a piece of audiophile nostalgia: The Jacklin Float Model II electrostatic headphones look insane, but they sound great, apparently.
The 'electrostatic' part means that these headphones use super-thin diaphragms (the parts that move to actually create sound). The film vibrates to make sound when a static electric charge surge through them.
The Blue Lola headphones might be the tamest of the lot. They have a pivoting arm to let you adjust them around your head.
Hipsters, I have found your headphones. It's unclear how the AKG K1000 headphones are meant to be comfortable, but they look pretty retro-cool.
Unfortunately, the K1000s are no longer available to buy.
These aren't official Lego headphones, but someone on the Internet has kindly offered an instructions manual on how to build your very own pair.
These are Brookstone's Cat Ear headphones, and they have cat-ear-shaped loudspeakers sticking out of the headband. Gamers can even use an included microphone to chat with other players.
Brookstone sells the Cat Ear headphones for @129.
The SR-L700 headphones by Japanese tech company Stax look more like a bug zapping lantern than a pair of headphones.
You can buy a similar Stax model with the same look on Amazon for around $700, but they won't work with your iPhone, or anything else, because they use a special type of plug.
And finally, we have these mythical wooden marvels that are so rare we had to ask T-Pain what they are. They're Beats headphones custom modified in Steampunk fashion by TGT Studios.
These headphones were made by artist and woodworker Kyle Miller, who runs TGT Studios in British Columbia. These headphones aren't listed in his store, so we're pretty sure these are one-of-a-kind. You can check out his other work here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.