The mansion the founder of Minecraft bought for $70 million has a $200,000 candy wall

When video game studio Mojang was bought by Microsoft for $US2.5 billion in September 2014, Minecraft’s creator Markus Persson became a billionaire.

A few months later, news broke that the newly wealthy Persson — or “Notch,” as he’s known in the gaming community — had dished out $US70 million for an out-of-this-world mansion in Beverly Hills.

The home was built on spec by handbag designer and home developer Bruce Makowsky. In addition to an infinity pool, eight bedrooms, and fifteen bathrooms, the 23,000-square-foot home came furnished with some very expensive decor.

We’ve rounded up some of the craziest facts about Notch’s new home here.

1. Persson paid well below the asking price, but it still set a record.

When the home was first put on the market back in August of 2014, it was listed for $US85 million. Though Persson’s $US70 million was far less than the asking price, it still was the most ever paid for a home in Beverly Hills.

2. He outbid Jay-Z and Beyonce.

The music power couple had reportedly visited the home six times, and rumour had it they were ready to close on a deal shortly before news of Persson’s purchase broke.

3. The garage can accommodate 16 cars.

This home was built for a supercar lover. There’s a hydraulic car lift that can move vehicles from the garage down to a lower-level lounge.

In the lounge, a rotating turntable surrounded by glass becomes a kind of gallery that can display cars from all angles.

4. A living room set made by Bentley cost $US500,000.

The living room was furnished with massive leather sofas and chairs.

The pillows are monogrammed with the Bentley “B.”

5. A giant candy wall cost $US200,000 to stock.

Located right next to the home gym, the candy wall features 25 different kinds of candy and sculptures of the M&M’s characters.

6. A wine cellar came stocked with bottles of Dom Perignon.

In addition to fully stocked vodka and tequila bars, there’s an enormous wine cellar that can fit hundreds of bottles.

According to Forbes, several boxes of Dom Perignon were included in the $US70 million price tag.

7. There are 15 bathrooms, each with a toilet that cost $US5,600.

The bathrooms are equipped with fancy Toto Nearest toilets. Designers spent $US84,000 on the toilets alone.

8. There’s also a set of fire extinguishers made by famous designers.

Artistic fire extinguishers made by Yves Saint Laurent, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton are displayed in a glass case in the master bath.

According to Yahoo Homes, a carved stone bathtub cost a jaw-dropping $US85,000.

9. The dining room has 24 place settings that cost $US3,700 each.

When Persson wants to dine with guests, he can host them at a stunning onyx dining room table that’s 18 feet long and can accommodate 24 people.

The 24 place settings were designed by Robert Cavalli.

10. A home theatre has seats for 18 people.

The plush seats are arranged stadium-style on three levels. A 90-inch high-definition screen is ideal for private screenings.

11. A 54-foot wall of glass opens up to an enormous infinity pool.

The pool’s fountains can be controlled with an iPad. The deck offers some of the best views of Los Angeles you’d find anywhere.

12. The home came furnished with a ton of valuable art.

The pieces include a blue glass sculpture of a hand grenade. It’s worth $US250,000.

There’s also a .50-calibre Ma Deuce machine gun that once rested on top of a World War II tank but is now covered in chrome.

13. It even came with a gold toothbrush just for Notch.

When listing agent Branden Williams said the home came completely furnished, he meant it.

“I provided eight OralB 3D Braun toothbrushes,” Williams said to Forbes. “I’m tired of the line ‘Just bring your toothbrush.'”

Persson even got his own special gold toothbrush.

