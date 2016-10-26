9 of the craziest things Elon Musk believes right now

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has an interesting way of looking at the world — and the universe.

Just this Sunday he shared his four-phase plan for people to colonize Mars in a Reddit AMA.

Maybe what he says is crazy. Maybe it’s pure genius. I’d argue those two things go hand in hand. But no matter what stance you take on Musk’s ideas, it’s worth hearing them out.

Below are 9 of Musk’s craziest views on everything form Mars to artificial intelligence.

He has even shared his vision for a Martian government. Asa Mathat | D: All Things Digital 'I think most likely the form of government of Mars would be a direct democracy, not representative. So it would be people voting directly on issues. And I think that's probably better because the potential for democracy is substantially diminished,' he said. In September, Musk said anyone who goes on the first journey to Mars should be 'prepared to die.' SpaceX/YouTube 'The first journey to Mars is going to be really very dangerous. The risk of fatality will be high. There's just no way around it,' he said. But he's also said dying out in space wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing. Tech Insider/Recode/NASA 'I think if you're going to choose a place to die, then Mars is probably not a bad choice,' he said. On that topic, Musk has said dissuading people from using self-driving cars is tantamount to killing them. Jordan Strauss/Getty Musk made those remarks when he was criticising the media's coverage of Tesla Autopilot accidents. 'One thing I should mention that is, frankly, it's been quite disturbing to me, is the degree of media coverage of Autopilot crashes. (It) is basically almost none relative to the paucity of media coverage of the 1.2 million people that die every year in manual crashes,' he said. 'And think carefully about this because if in writing some article that's negative you effectively dissuade people from using autonomous vehicles, you're killing people,' Musk continued. But when he's not planning to send humans to Mars, Musk said he regularly debates whether humans actually exist in another civilisation's video game. Getty / Scott Olson 'I've had so many simulation discussions it's crazy. In fact, it got to the point where basically every conversation was the AI-slash-simulation conversation, and my brother and I finally agreed that we'd ban any such conversations if we're ever in a hot tub. Because that really kills the magic,' he said. Humans should really hope we are living in some sort of simulation because things could get really ugly if not, he said. Tech Insider 'Arguably we should hope that that's true, because otherwise if civilisation stops advancing, that may be due to some calamitous event that erases civilisation. So maybe we should be hopeful that this is a simulation, because otherwise ... We are either going to create simulations indistinguishable from reality or civilisation ceases to exist,' he said. The Tesla CEO also said humans are 'already a cyborg.' Youtube Musk said our ability to have a digital presence through email and social media gives us 'superpowers' like a cyborg. 'You have more power than the president of the United States had 20 years ago. You can answer any question, you can video conference with anyone, anywhere. You can send messages to millions of people instantly. Just do incredible things,' he said. What's more, though, he said we should take the whole cyborg thing even further and add a digital layer of intelligence to our brains to avoid becoming 'house cats' to artificial intelligence. Tesla Club Belgium / Flickr. Licensed under Creative Common 2.0 'I don't love the idea of being a house cat, but what's the solution? I think one of the solutions that seems maybe the best is to add an AI layer. A third, digital layer that could work well and symbiotically' with the rest of your body, he said. In fact, Musk has said AI could be our 'biggest existential threat.' Scott Olson/Getty Images 'So we need to be very careful with artificial intelligence. I'm increasingly inclined to think that there should be some regulatory oversight, maybe at the national and international level, just to make sure that we don't do something very foolish. With artificial intelligence we're summoning the demon,' he said.

