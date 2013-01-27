13 Cool Ways Brands Have Started To Use The Latest Social Media Craze, Vine

Vine is a startup that was acquired by Twitter before it even launched.It’s a mobile app that makes it easy to create and share animated GIFs. Since the acquisition was announced, a lot of people have started to play with the app, including a few big name brands and media organisations.
Need some inspiration before making your first Vine? Check out 13 interesting ways big brands are getting attention with the app.
The most important Vine you'll ever see. #uodogs vine.co/v/b5HEYV0IQPJ
-- Urban Outfitters (@UrbanOutfitters) January 24, 2013
A trip down #Gap advertising memory lane for our #firstpost on Vine. vine.co/v/b5PeYQOLuLj
-- Gap (@Gap) January 25, 2013
We made a @vineapp Vine video of Red Vines. #Vineception vine.co/v/b5D7vzrz6OY
-- Red Vines (@RedVines) January 25, 2013
#msnbc behind the scenes caught on @vineapp: RT @caramaresca: All in a day's work @msnbc vine.co/v/b5dI1ZbJOdg
-- msnbc (@msnbc) January 24, 2013
End of the box... NOOOO! #CTC #vine vine.co/v/b5QhYU5BeqZ
-- CinnamonToastCrunch (@CTCSquares) January 25, 2013
#latte #cafemoka #espresso #vabeach #snowday #hooleyfilmingthisandnotkittens #latteart vine.co/v/b5QMDvJ0wBQ
-- Cafe Moka (@CafeMokaVa) January 25, 2013
Heard through thegrape #vine that Jamie Benn was back in town vine.co/v/b5P3a0BqKpx
-- Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 25, 2013
Our #firstpost on Vine: @newshour's styling #hatcam vine.co/v/b5QbD5iYm5D
-- NewsHour (@NewsHour) January 25, 2013
:D [email protected]thedailybeast: Our #firstpost on Vine! Malia Obama photobomb, natch. vine.co/v/b5HA7MJ5eAU
-- Aasim (@asimperwaiz) January 25, 2013
Playing around with the new @vineapp. Meet Wyatt, our unofficial office pet. vine.co/v/b5QuiKZ9VTx
-- Simon&SchusterCanada (@SimonSchusterCA) January 25, 2013
The #dolphin stuck inside the #Gowanus Canal. Watch live: bit.ly/WYYmKa vine.co/v/b5PlQO6lQId
-- NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 25, 2013
