13 Cool Ways Brands Have Started To Use The Latest Social Media Craze, Vine

Alyson Shontell
ijustine vineiJustine is on Vine, are you?

Vine is a startup that was acquired by Twitter before it even launched.It’s a mobile app that makes it easy to create and share animated GIFs. Since the acquisition was announced, a lot of people have started to play with the app, including a few big name brands and media organisations.

Need some inspiration before making your first Vine? Check out 13 interesting ways big brands are getting attention with the app.

Urban Outfitters was the first brand to make a Vine. It was smart and took a video of puppies.

iJustine appeared to be scared of a mouse.

Gap zoomed through a few decades worth of ads in just a few seconds.

Red Vines candy branded itself on the similarly named service quickly.

BuzzFeed took a video of its employees dancing

MSNBC showed users what goes on in its newsroom.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch showed what it's like reaching the end of the box.

A coffee shop in Virginia Beach showed how it makes a latte.

NHL team the Dallas Stars showed one of its players on the ice.

PBS NewsHour showed what its hatcam looks like.

The Daily Beast showed Malia Obama photobombing her parents

Simon & Schuster Canada put up a sort of cute and strange stuffed animal clip.

NBC New York took a Vine of a dolphin trapped in a canal

