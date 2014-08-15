13 Cool Things Siri Can Do For You

You might know the basics of Apple’s voice assistant Siri, but she’s actually more capable than you think.
Thanks to Siri, you can check how many calories are in the soda you’re drinking and even see how many planes are flying miles above you in the sky.
From productivity life hacks to hidden Easter eggs, we’ve collected 13 of the most interesting things Siri can do for you.
Since Siri can tap into information from Wolfram Alpha, say 'Wolfram planes overhead' to see what's flying above you
Look up how many calories are in what you're eating by asking, 'Siri, how many calories are in a _____?'
Need a better password? Siri will give you a secure 8-character password in an instant if you say, 'Wolfram, password.'
Hear your most recent text message and respond to it by saying, 'Read me my last message.' You can even dictate a quick response back.
Use Siri as your poker sidekick and learn the rarity of various card hands by asking, 'Wolfram, what are the odds of a ______?'
Set specific reminders for yourself by asking specific things like, 'Remind me tomorrow at 7:30am to bring my charger to work.'
If you plug your iPhone into your car's sound system, you can tell Siri to play a specific song, artist, or album while keeping your eyes on the road.
When you have an app open on your iPad, simply hold down the Home button to bring up Siri and say, 'Settings' to quickly navigate to that specific app's settings.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.