13 cool things you didn't know Siri could do

YouTube Zooey Deschanel in one of Apple’s earliest Siri ads.

You might know the basics of Apple’s voice assistant Siri, but she’s actually more capable than you think.

Thanks to Siri, you can check how many calories are in the soda you’re drinking and even see how many planes are flying miles above you in the sky.

From productivity life hacks to hidden Easter eggs, we’ve collected 13 of the most interesting things Siri can do for you.

Since Siri can tap into information from Wolfram Alpha, say 'Wolfram planes overhead' to see what's flying above you Business Insider Look up how many calories are in what you're eating by asking, 'Siri, how many calories are in a _____?' Business Insider (via TUAW) Need a better password? Siri will give you a secure 8-character password in an instant if you say, 'Wolfram, password.' Business Insider (via iPhoneHacks) Give yourself a funny nickname by telling Siri to 'Call me _____ from now on.' Business Insider Learn new words in Morse code by asking, 'What's Morse code for ______?' Business Insider (via TUAW) Hear your most recent text message and respond to it by saying, 'Read me my last message.' You can even dictate a quick response back. Business Insider Teach Siri to pronounce your name correctly by telling her, 'You pronounced my name wrong.' Business Insider (via Reddit) Use Siri as your poker sidekick and learn the rarity of various card hands by asking, 'Wolfram, what are the odds of a ______?' Business Insider (via TUAW) Set specific reminders for yourself by asking specific things like, 'Remind me tomorrow at 7:30am to bring my charger to work.' Business Insider If you plug your iPhone into your car's sound system, you can tell Siri to play a specific song, artist, or album while keeping your eyes on the road. Business Insider When you have an app open on your iPad, simply hold down the Home button to bring up Siri and say, 'Settings' to quickly navigate to that specific app's settings. Business Insider If Siri misunderstands you, just tap your speech bubble to make a correction Business Insider (via Reddit) When you're done talking to Siri, dismiss her with a simple 'Bye.' Business Insider

