13 Things Everyone Does At Work That They Don't Want Bosses To Know About

Photo: YouTube
It’s hard to put in 8+ hours each day of straight work. People break up it up by talking to coworkers, checking Facebook, taking long lunches, and instant messaging friends.We scoured the web for the biggest work time-wasters and employee fibs.
Some activities are pretty normal, like frequently checking email. Others, like watching and downloading porn, happen so frequently it’s shocking.
They waste time by surfing the web (48%), talking with coworkers (33%), taking care of personal agendas and calls (49%), and taking long lunches (15%)
But a lot of time is also wasted on menial work tasks, like fixing coworkers' mistakes (54%), dealing with office politics (47%), waiting on colleagues (42%), getting dragged to meetings (42%), and doing administrative work (33%)
They're in the bathroom checking Facebook: 54% of women and 46% of men do this. 77% of employees who have access to Facebook from work check it daily.
Weirdly, a lot of people watch porn at work. A Nielsen study found 27% watch adult content in the office, and that most porn is downloaded during work hours (9-5).
When people aren't at their desks, there's a good chance they're getting more coffee. The average worker drinks 3 cups per day.
Most people abuse sick days. One firm found 57 per cent of U.S. employees call in sick when they're really not.
When young employees stay late, it's usually because coworkers expect them to, not because they're still doing work.
People shop a lot at their desks. More than 14 work hours are spent shopping online during holidays.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.