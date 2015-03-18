The 13 richest enterprise startups

Enterprise cloud startups continue to be a major area of investment for the venture capital world, as so-called “unicorn” startups valued at $US1 billion or more continue to raise money at record rates — usually before they have ever posted a profit.
Just how big are their piles of money? Really, really big, with companies like Cloudera and Dropbox breaking the $US1 billion mark in investment funding alone, according to a report compiled by Forbes, using data provided by VC-tracking startup Mattermark.
From Cloudera to Zuora, here are the 13 cloud startups sitting on the most investor cash.
Zuora has a platform that helps companies manage their recurring subscription billing model -- like the monthly charge for customers of Box's cloud storage.
Domo provides business intelligence (BI) tools that help CEOs and executives make sense of the huge amounts of data their companies pull in with specialised dashboards and reports. BI is a hot space, with competitor Birst recently pulling in its own $US65 million funding round ahead of a planned IPO.
NewVoiceMedia makes browser-based software to help quickly connect sales teams with customers by use of a specialised phone dialer that integrates with Salesforce.
SimpliVity competes with Nutanix, also on this list, to make converged infrastructure that combines servers and storage into one box. CEO and founder Doron Kempel is no stranger to battling it out, though: He was once part of an Israeli special forces group tasked with killing Saddam Hussein.
Good Technology helps its customers manage and secure the smartphones and tablets making their way into the workplace, helping ensure important business data doesn't fall into the wrong hands. Microsoft, VMware's Airwatch, and MobileIron are Good's major competitors. The company filed to go public almost a year ago, but still hasn't pulled the trigger.
Mozido, the earliest-stage startup on this list (it only just raised its Series B), makes a mobile shopping cart and payments product that works even if customers don't have a bank account or a smartphone, tapping into a market largely ignored by competitors.
MongoDB makes database software using the popular NoSQL technology that helps customers build applications that can cope with tremendous amounts of data without slowing down or dying altogether.
Nutanix makes what's called 'converged infrastructure,' where computing power and storage is combined into one (ideally) easy-to-buy, easy-to-manage product. Major player VMware is coming after it hard with new products, but Nutanix has a reported $US300 million run rate and is generally recognised as the market leader.
The ambitious Deem makes an e-commerce product that helps companies save money by offering deals on things like rental cars and office supplies from partners like Office Depot and 3M. It also has products for helping companies market their services and find new customers.
Pure Storage makes solid state (as in, not a spinning disc) hard drives, which are way faster and better suited for running in the big data centres that power cloud computing. Competitor Fusion-io was acquired by hard drive manufacturer SanDisk last year for $US1.1 billion at a $US3 billion valuation, but Pure Storage CEO Scott Dietzen says he's in no hurry to sell or to IPO since the company is performing so well.
The mysterious data analysis startup Palantir has made its fortunes by serving the needs of US Intelligence Services and other government agencies, which makes it reluctant to talk about its business in public. Palantir CEO Alexander Karp has said the company would not be going after an IPO because it would make 'running a company like ours very difficult.'
Cloud sync-and-share service Dropbox basically invented the market, but has had a lot of trouble making significant inroads to the enterprise, where money is to be made. Box, its main competitor, recently saw shares tank after missing expectations on its first-ever quarterly earnings report as a public company -- which may explain why Dropbox keeps delaying its own IPO.
Cloudera makes and sells software that helps businesses make sense of huge amounts of data, based on the popular open source Apache Hadoop project. Competitor Hortonworks had its own IPO in late 2014, which saw stock prices pop on its first day of trading but flatline since.
