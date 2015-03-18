The 13 richest enterprise startups

REUTERS/Mike Blake A baseball fan wearing a unicorn mask takes a picture of himself with his phone as he attends the Interleague MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Toronto Blue Jays in San Diego, California June 2, 2013.

Enterprise cloud startups continue to be a major area of investment for the venture capital world, as so-called “unicorn” startups valued at $US1 billion or more continue to raise money at record rates — usually before they have ever posted a profit.

Just how big are their piles of money? Really, really big, with companies like Cloudera and Dropbox breaking the $US1 billion mark in investment funding alone, according to a report compiled by Forbes, using data provided by VC-tracking startup Mattermark.

From Cloudera to Zuora, here are the 13 cloud startups sitting on the most investor cash.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.