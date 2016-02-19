13 classic video games you can play right now in your web browser

Archive.org is an incredible resource that has saved countless pieces of media from being lost to time.

Essentially a library of the old internet, the website has made wide collections of art, movies, and music available to anyone with access to a computer and internet connection.

Last year, over 2,400 old-school games were added to the media collection, and they’re all playable right from within your web browser.

Below are some of the most beloved games from an era before the internet, a time before the wide adoption of computers with graphic interfaces.

Sure, the controls are a little clunky, but it beats having to keep track of a floppy disk.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.