Most newspapers sold just half of their online advertising inventory in 2008, according to an American Press Institute (API) survey of 2,400 U.S. newspaper executives.



Small newspapers only sold 29% of theirs in 2008.

Terrible!

Fortunately for the entire industry, we’re here to save the day.

The API published that aforementioned really bad news and more in an 80 page report and we picked through to find…

13 charts that will save newspapers! →

Newspaper Web sites are mostly free But most newspapers are considering charging They just have no idea how, or for what Really…no idea That's probably why only 51% think they'll succeed charging Meantime, newspapers waste a lot of enery worrying about piracy… Local ads contribute most of newspaper print revenues… …and video ads don't do much better.

