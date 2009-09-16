Most newspapers sold just half of their online advertising inventory in 2008, according to an American Press Institute (API) survey of 2,400 U.S. newspaper executives.
Small newspapers only sold 29% of theirs in 2008.
Terrible!
Fortunately for the entire industry, we’re here to save the day.
The API published that aforementioned really bad news and more in an 80 page report and we picked through to find…
13 charts that will save newspapers! →
