13 Campari cocktail recipes you need to try

Put away the vodka and leave the gin in the cupboard, because we have the ultimate list of Campari cocktails you need to try this weekend.

The vibrant red spirit made from the infusion of bitter herbs, aromatic plants and fruit in alcohol and water, has an intense aroma and distinct taste, and makes a delicious cocktail base — think Aperol but sharper in taste and less sweetness.

The brand has pulled together a collection of recipes from bartenders across the world, and we have the full list ready for your sampling.

It comes as part of the Campari Dairies 2017 campaign which celebrates the influences that inspire bartenders to share their craft.

Here they are.

A Lucky Roman Americano

Cocktail by Luana Bosello, Italy

Ingredients: 3 cl. Campari, 3 cl. Cinzano 1757 Vermouth Rosso, 3 cl. Cynar, 2 dashes peppermint bitter, rosemary top soda, spearmint. Preparation: Pour Campari, Cinzano 1757 Vermouth Rosso, Cynar and the peppermint bitter into a tin and mix them using the throwing technique. Fill a rocks glass with ice, pour in the rosemary soda and then add the other ingredients from the mixing tin. Garnish with spearmint.

Alpha

Cocktail by Patrice Plante, Canada.

Ingredients: 2 cl. Campari, 2 cl. Espolon Blanco, 1.5 cl. Agave syrup, 2 cl. Lemon juice, 1 dash orgeat syrup, 8 raspberries, 1 star anise. Preparation: In a shaker, muddle the raspberries with the syrups then add the remaining ingredients and shake with ice. Double strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with the star anise.

Anita

Cocktail by Thalita Alves, Australia.

Ingredients: 2 cl. Campari, 4 cl. Cachaca Sagatiba Velha, 2 cl. fresh blood orange juice, 1 cl. fresh lime juice, 1 cl. macadamia orgeat syrup, fresh basil sprigs. Preparation: Pour all the ingredients into a shaker with a single big block of ice and shake well. Strain the mixture into a crystal cocktail glass and garnish with fresh basil sprigs.

Around the world with a negroni

Cocktail by Jennyer Lee and Jorge Cordero, Dominican Republic.

Ingredients: 2 cl. Campari, 2 cl. Cinzano 1757 Vermouth Rosso, 2 cl. Bulldog Gin, 2 cl. mandarin juice, slice of orange, coffee-flavoured tequila spheres, pink pepper. Preparation: Add ice and pour in all the ingredients. Garnish with a slice of orange and complete with a little wooden spoon with spheres of coffee-flavoured tequila inside. Garnish with pink pepper around the rim of the glass.

Beyond the veil

Cocktail by Jim Wigley, UK.

Ingredients: 3 cl. Campari, 1.5 cl. rhum agricole, 2.5 cl. bergamot & yuzu cordial, orange peel and rose petals. Preparation: Pour all the ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir with a bar spoon and then strain into a frozen rocks glass over a Lapsang tea-flavoured iceball. Garnish with orange peel and a rose petal.

Chepari

Cocktail by Bettina Kupsa, Germany.

Ingredients: 2 cl. Campari, 3 cl. Cherry & Tonka infused Espolon Blanco Tequila, 2 cl. sugar syrup, 3 cl. lemon juice, orange foam. For the orange foam: 50 cl. orange juice, 5 cl. sugar, 3 egg whites. Preparation: Pour all the ingredients into a shaker. Shake well and strain, then pour into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with the orange foam (prepared beforehand).

Commedia all’Italiana

Cocktail by Seba Atienza, Argentina.

Ingredients: 2.5 cl. Campari, 2.5 cl. Cinzano 1757 Vermouth Rosso, 1.5 cl. Frattina moscato grappa, 2.5 cl. Aperol, 1.5 cl. Maraschino, Lemon peel and Campari orange glazed popcorn. Preparation: Pour the ingredients into a mixing glass with a large amount of ice. Stir with a bar spoon and strain into a chilled glass with no ice. Garnish with lemon peel. Serve with Campari orange glazed popcorn.

E’te’ Anise’

Cocktail by Jan & Hannah Van Ongevalle, Belgium.

Ingredients: 5 cl. Campari, 3.5 cl. sour orange mix, 1.5 cl. simple Syrup, 2 brspns Absinthe, 2 brspns Rinquinquin, 2 cl. tonic water, dehydrated orange, star anise and edible flowers. Preparation: Pour all the ingredients (except tonic) into a shaker. Shake well and then strain into a highball glass containing rough pieces of ice. Top with tonic water. Garnish with edible flowers and star anise.

Killer in red

Cocktail by Campari.

Ingredients:



2.25 cl. Campari, 2.25 cl. Cinzano 1757 Vermouth Bianco, 1.5 cl. Grand Marnier, 2.25 cl. Chamomille infused gin, 1 drop of rose essence. Preparation: Pour all the ingredients into a mixing glass filled with ice and stir with a bar spoon. Strain the cocktail into a chilled coupe. Finish with a drop of rose essential oil and serve.

Kula negroni

Cocktail by Julie Reiner, USA.

Ingredients: 3 cl. Strawberry infused Campari, 3 cl. Cinzano Vermouth Bianco, 3 cl. London Dry Gin, orange twist and a fresh strawberry. Preparation: In a mixing glass, combine Strawberry infused Campari, Cinzano Vermouth Bianco and London Dry Gin. Add ice and stir. Strain over one large ice block. Garnish with orange twist and a fresh strawberry.

A hora incomparável

Cocktail by Fabio La Pietra, Brazil.

Ingredients: 4 cl. Campari, 4 cl. Cinzano 1757 Vermouth Rosso infused with peanuts, 7pm soda, dehydrated grapefruit and lemon peel. Preparation: Place a large chunk of ice in the glass. Pour the soda in, then Campari and the peanut-infused vermouth. Garnish with dehydrated grapefruit and lemon peel.

Quintessenza

Cocktail by Nagore Arregui, Spain.

Ingredients: 3 cl. Campari, 3 cl. Cinzano 1757 Vermouth Rosso, 3 cl. prawn-infused gin, 1 dash artichoke essence, long dehydrated grapefruit and orange peel zest. Preparation: Stir Campari, Cinzano 1757 Vermouth Rosso and prawn-infused gin with ice then add a dash of artichoke bitter into the mixing glass and go on stirring. Strain into a chilled glass that has already been filled with grapefruit and orange zest. Finally, smoke the drink by using the smoking gun with artichoke chips.

The spirit of the rock

Cocktail by Yiannis Samaras, Greece.

Ingredients: 5 cl. red florina pepper-infused Campari, 5 cl. mandarin juice, 1 cl. chickpea water, gin & tonic float, Kalamon olives. Preparation: Pour the red florina pepper-infused Campari, mandarin juice and chickpea water into a mixing tin and blend them with an electronic mixer. Then pour it into a highball glass filled with ice. Top with the gin & tonic float and garnish with 2 Kalamon olives.

