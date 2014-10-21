The 13 Most Iconic Buildings From British Architect Christopher Wren On His 382nd Birthday

Sir Christopher Wren, the foremost architect in Britain in the 17th century, was born 382 years ago today on Oct. 20, 1632.

The Oxford graduate, known for his neoclassical style, supervised the rebuilding of the City of London after the Great Fire half destroyed the capital in 1666.

He was appointed Surveyor of the Royal Works in 1669, three years after the Great Fire, and designed the plans for 52 churches in London alone.

Wren is most famous for the rebuilding of London’s largest church, St Paul’s Cathedral, which was rebuilt after the fire and opened in 1711.

Born the son of a parish cleric, in East Knowle, Wiltshire, Wren was knighted a Sir for his famous works.

To celebrate his birthday, Google UK featured a doodle with a compass and ruler today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.