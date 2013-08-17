13 Lovely Cinemagraphs That Will Make You Permanently Give Up Regular Old GIFs

Walter Hickey

Cinemagraphs are a subset of .gif files that are high quality, smoothly looped, and just downright gorgeous.

A ton of outstandingly creative people have worked hard to create these pictures, and you can really tell based on how wonderful they look in motion.

Reddit’s /r/Cinemagraphs subreddit has one of the definitive collections of the images online, an active community of original content creators that design these intricate pictures.

We wanted to put a spotlight on some of these amazing works of art, so here’s a look at some of the best original content from the sub.

Once you’ve seen these, regular GIFs will just seem boring.

Check them out:

1. The Storm by qnnplmr

Cinemagraphqnnplmr / reddit

2. Burney Falls, CA by kukamunga

Cinemagraphkukamunga / reddit

3. A local India pale ale, by raffytraffy

Cinemagraphraffytraffy / reddit

4. A scene from Seven Psychopaths, by eatrob

Cinemagrapheatrob / reddit

5. Campfire by baztastic

Cinemagraphbaztastic / reddit

6. Manhattan Bound by butter_bee

Cinemagraphbutter_bee / reddit

7. The cash counting machine from Breaking Bad by grahvity

Cinemagraphgrahvity / reddit

8. Stephen Colbert, deep in thought, by LukeNuk3m

CinemagraphLukeNuk3m / Reddit

9. A flowing river by BigMurph26. Cinemagraphs of water look fantastic.

CinemagraphBigMurph26 / Reddit

10. Shimmering Beach by BigMurph26

CinemagraphBigMurph26 / reddit

11. Emperor Penguin Chicks by BristolBudgie

CinemagraphBristolBudgie / reddit

12. Mordor by vampipe

Cinemagraphvampipe / reddit

13. Fireworks by m0nkei

Cinemagraphm0nkei / reddit

Check out the full Cinemagraphs subreddit here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

gifs home-us sai